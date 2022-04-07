Northwest Asian Weekly

Artists of Filipino descent win big at the Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo accepts the award for best pop vocal album for “Sour.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Olivia Rodrigo, 19, took home the award for Best New Artist at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3 in Las Vegas.

“I want to thank my mom for being supportive of my dreams, no matter how crazy,” said Rodrigo in her acceptance speech. Rodrigo’s father is Filipino. She was just one among many artists of Filipino descent who won the gilded gramophone.

Bruno Mars, left, and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic accept the award for song of the year for “Leave the Door Open.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Another big winner was Bruno Mars. His band, Silk Sonic, won Song of the Year for “Leave the Door Open,” Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.

H.E.R. performs “We Made it.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

H.E.R. won Best Traditional R&B Performance for the track “Fight for You.” The 24-year-old singer is of Filipino descent on her mother’s side.

Saweetie arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Rapper Saweetie, also of mixed Filipino descent through her mother, was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song.

Elle King arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Singer Elle King, daughter of half-Filipino comedian Rob Schneider, was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her duet with Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

