Artists of Filipino descent win big at the Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo, 19, took home the award for Best New Artist at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3 in Las Vegas.

“I want to thank my mom for being supportive of my dreams, no matter how crazy,” said Rodrigo in her acceptance speech. Rodrigo’s father is Filipino. She was just one among many artists of Filipino descent who won the gilded gramophone.

Another big winner was Bruno Mars. His band, Silk Sonic, won Song of the Year for “Leave the Door Open,” Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.

H.E.R. won Best Traditional R&B Performance for the track “Fight for You.” The 24-year-old singer is of Filipino descent on her mother’s side.

Rapper Saweetie, also of mixed Filipino descent through her mother, was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song.

Singer Elle King, daughter of half-Filipino comedian Rob Schneider, was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her duet with Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”