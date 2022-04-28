More than 70 people attended the AAPISTRONG Small Business Roundtable Series at the China Harbor Restaurant on April 22.

It was organized by local community leader Shiao Yen Wu and the National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ACE), a nonprofit organization that gives a voice to the business interests of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Aside from challenges from Covid and the anti-Asian hate climate, AAPI businesses also receive less federal funding support compared to white businesses, according to Michael Fong, Small Business Administration regional director.

The attendees included small businesses and members of the Filipino Chamber of Commerce and Greater Seattle Chinese Chamber of Commerce.