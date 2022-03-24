Yang, Soma among James Beard finalists

On March 16, the James Beard Award announced its finalists for its first awards in two years. Only three Seattle chefs and restaurants are still in the running for awards out of the 11 chefs, four restaurants, and one baker from Washington who were 2022 James Beard Award semifinalists.

They include Rachel Yang of Fremont’s Joule—a Korean restaurant famous for its beef short rib kalbi with grilled kimchi, and soba master Mutsuko Soma, whose restaurant Kamonegi serves soba noodles, local meat and seafood, and creative desserts like tempura Samoa Girl Scout cookies.

The winners will be honored during the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 13 in Chicago.