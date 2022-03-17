Rotary Club helps in Friends of Little Saigon clean-up

On March 5, nine members of the Seattle International District Rotary Club participated in a clean-up organized by Friends of Little Saigon. The club also provided coffee and cookies from Starbucks for the approximately 75 clean-up participants. Club members involved were David Akiyama, Nancy Benedict-Evans, David Della, Odette Della, David Goldsmith, Julie Hungar, Ed Jefferson, Eric Stone, Heidi Toppel, and Henry Wong.

