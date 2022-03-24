PICTORIAL: Celebrate Asia 2022

Founders of Celebrate Asia, Naomi and Yoshi Minegishi (Photo by Assunta Ng)
The International Dance Team performed at Celebrate Asia’s pre-concert show (Photo by Assunta Ng)
Madhu and Ravi Sanga (Photo by Assunta Ng)
From left: Neida Acuario, Alberto Corpuz, Tessie Corpuz, and Zaida Quimby. (Photo by Assunta Ng)
From left: Prof. Paul Atkins, Prof. Zev Handel, Assistant Prof. Yen Kim Nguyen, Prof. Liping Yu, and Kate Mortensen, assistant for the Arts & Humanities in the College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Washington (Photo by Assunta Ng)
L. Trombone player Ko-Ichiro Yamamoto and conductor Kahchun Wong (Photo by Assunta Ng)
Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi and Seattle Symphony President and CEO Krishna Thiagarajan. (Photo by Assunta Ng)
The last in-person performance was March 8, 2020 where most of hall was empty. (Photo by Assunta Ng)
From left: Judy Bailey. in the orange ao dai, Kathy Uyeta in the kimono (middle), and Abby Bailey in the white ao dai. (Photo by Assunta Ng)
From left: Kala Ramnath, violinist; Reena Esmail, composer; and Kahchun Wong, conductor. (Photo by Assunta Ng)
The last in-person performance was March 8, 2020 where most of hall was empty. (Photo by Assunta Ng)
Leave a Reply