KWA celebrates Asian American small business owners

The Korean Women’s Association (KWA), along with the Pierce County Economic Development Council and the Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, held a celebration for 21 Asian American small business owners, who graduated from the Pierce County Small Business Accelerator program on Feb. 23.

Michael Choe, owner of Choe’s Martial Arts School, said, “Many Asian American small businesses struggled during the pandemic… Three martial arts schools closed. It was hard, but we stayed open. I thought about retiring, but KWA and Pierce County stood up… I appreciate what you did and I tried hard to meet your character expectations. I thank you all.”

KWA has a two-year contract with Pierce County Economic Development to facilitate the Business Accelerator program for small business owners in Korean, Vietnamese, Cambodian, and English. Graduates of this training can receive $500 monthly assistance towards commercial rent payment and up to $10,000 in matching grants.