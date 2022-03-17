IN MEMORY OF …: Calvin Joseph Fung (1924-2022)

With his daughters at his side, Calvin Joseph Fung, 97, died peacefully on Feb. 11.

He leaves behind his wife of 73 years (Jeni), daughters Janine Chan (Brian) and Alicia Davis (Mark); grandchildren Natalie Rodgers (Blake), Jordan Davis (Kylie), Paul Davis and Carlyn Bisset (Denver); great grandchildren Reagan, Eleanor, Eli, Ava and Layla and nieces and nephews and their families in Washington, Oregon, California and British Columbia, Canada.

Born in San Francisco, Fung lived in Seattle as teen and adult. He worked for Boeing and loved to travel the world and play golf with his wife and their circle of friends while also supporting and strengthening the Seattle Chinese Community through various volunteer initiatives.

He was one of the founding members of the Seattle Chinese Athletic Association, an active supporter of the Wing Luke Museum, and Cathay Post #186. In 2021, Fung was one of hundreds of Chinese Veterans who received the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor recognizing his service during World War II.

Fung will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery. A private funeral and celebration of life will be planned for the future.