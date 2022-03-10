ICHS raises over $40,000 with Lunar New Year 5K

International Community Health Services (ICHS) and its ICHS Foundation held its 2022 Lunar New Year Virtual 5K from Feb. 18 to Feb. 27. It was one of their biggest years, with more than 400 people from 16 different states participating. (Their youngest participant was one years old, and their oldest was 100!)

Collectively, participants logged over 360km with the longest run of the race being 7.01 miles. The 5K raised over $40,000 to help ICHS continue to provide free and low-cost health services to patients in need.

