Enter your haiku by April 1 to the third annual Mukai Farm & Garden Haiku Festival

Mukai Farm & Garden on Vashon Island will host its third Haiku Festival in March, bringing the beauty of haiku, an ancient style of Japanese poetry, to Vashon Island residents. The festival has drawn hundreds of entries and fans annually from several countries.

The Haiku Festival is a juried poetry competition for people of all ages. Prizes are awarded in heritage, social justice, nature, reflections, people’s choice, and a young poet’s category.

There is a three-entry limit per person. Entry is free, with a $5 suggested donation that can be made online.

Mukai will print and display a selection of the poems on the grounds at 18017 107th Ave. SW, Vashon, WA. Individually calligraphed entries will be displayed throughout the Mukai Farm & Garden property.

Mukai Farm & Garden will also celebrate a one-of-a-kind event: a Japanese tea ceremony to commemorate Masa Mukai’s 112th birthday and recognize the Haiku contest winners on April 10th at noon. The winners will be introduced to the public and receive an appreciation gift for their inspirational and imaginative poems. The grounds will be open for touring and an open house to view the poems on exhibit.

The entry deadline is April 1. Submit the poems online at mukaifarmandgarden.org/haiku-2022.