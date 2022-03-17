Craft running for WA State House seat

Leandra Craft, a King County senior deputy prosecuting attorney and former Federal Way City Councilmember, is running for the 30th District State House.

The seat is currently held by Rep. Jesse Johnson, who announced last week that he is not seeking re-election.

The daughter of Filipino immigrants who was raised in Federal Way, Craft is endorsed by state Sen. Manka Dhingra, Federal Way Councilmember Hoang Tran, Tukwila Councilmember Cynthia Delostrinos-Johnson, and community leader Dolores Sibonga.

Craft held internships and externships with the Washington State Supreme Court and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and before joining the prosecutor’s office.

She graduated from Santa Clara University and earned her JD at Seattle University School of Law.