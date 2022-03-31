CID happenings March 31, 2022 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Clear of garbage after a cleanup near 8th and Jackson (Photo by Assunta Ng) A Starbucks union organizer gathering signatures in the CID (Photo by Assunta Ng) Several crews from the city gathered on March 25 to pick up trash and clean up the area near 10th and Dearborn (Photo by Tony Au) Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
