Cherry blossoms at UW

After a two-year hiatus, the University of Washington once again welcomes visitors to view its iconic cherry blossoms.

The 29 cherry trees in the Quad usually reach peak bloom during the third week of March. Warmer temperatures and mild weather all factor into when the cherry trees start to blossom and when they reach peak bloom.

Dozens of varieties of blossoming cherry and plum trees can be found across the Seattle area, with blooms visible from early February until, for some species, May.

Plum trees, which often are mistaken for cherry trees, bloom earlier than most cherries and don’t have lenticels on their bark.