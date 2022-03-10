Chef Rhabbie Coquia opens Bunsoy in Ballard

Chef Rhabbie Coquia is bringing his talents to Bunsoy as its executive chef. Bunsoy is a newly opened Filipino-inspired restaurant located in Ballard, taking over the space formerly occupied by the Matador.

Coquia will take flavors that he grew up with in Manila and apply some French techniques that he picked up from decades of working in Seattle kitchens at Bunsoy.

Bunsoy is a word for the youngest child in the family, which was also Coquia’s nickname growing up.

Coquia previously worked as sous chef at Etta’s, as executive chef at Purple Cafe Seattle, and as chef at Parish Northwest.