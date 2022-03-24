Bee Nguyen for GA Secretary of State

Last week, AAPI Victory Fund announced their latest endorsement for the upcoming midterm elections: Bee Nguyen for Georgia Secretary of State.

Nguyen made history as the first Vietnamese American member elected to the Georgia General Assembly in 2017.

This year, if elected, Nguyen may make history once more as Georgia’s first AAPI Secretary of State.

AAPI Victory Fund President & CEO Brad Jenkins said, “Nguyen gained invaluable mentorship experience through a local nonprofit she founded to educate and empower young women and, over the decade she spent in the Georgia public school system, knows firsthand the best practices to organize and spark change for her community…as Secretary of State, we have no doubt Representative Nguyen will position the state of Georgia as a leader in our country for voting rights.”