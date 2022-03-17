Asian woman punched 125 times in NY — Man charged with hate crime

A man was charged with attempted murder in what police have described as a “brutal hate crime” against an Asian woman in New York—with video of the incident showing the woman being punched over 100 times.

Tammel Esco, 42, was arrested and accused of calling a 67-year-old woman an “Asian b—-,” following her into a building and severely beating her on March 11 in Yonkers, just north of New York City.

Esco was detained shortly thereafter when officers saw him still outside the building. Yonkers police announced the arrest and released security video from the building’s vestibule area on March 14.

The video shows the woman was trying to open the second door into the lobby when she was hit on the head from behind and fell to the ground. Video shows she was punched 125 times, stomped on seven more times and spat on.

“This is one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen—to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so,” Yonkers Police Commissioner John J. Mueller said in a statement.

The woman, who was not publicly identified, is in stable condition and recovering in a hospital, police said. She suffered facial bone fractures and bleeding on the brain.

Esco was charged with attempted murder as a hate crime and one count of assault as a hate crime. He was arraigned on March 12 and remained in custody at the Westchester County Jail as of March 14, according to inmate records.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano called hate crimes “intolerable.”

“I expect the suspect to be charged to the fullest extent of the law for his heinous actions.” Spano added, “I continue to keep the victim and her family in our thoughts and prayers.”