SAAM presents inaugural show by new curator of South Asian art

The Seattle Asian Art Museum (SAAM) presents “Embodied Change: South Asian Art Across Time,” running from Jan. 14–July 10 and features work from the third millennium BCE to present day in a range of diverse material, including terracotta, wood, metal, painting, photography, and video.

They all depict the human body and its possibilities for transformation.

This is the first show curated by Natalia Di Pietrantonio, SAM’s Assistant Curator of South Asian Art, who joined the museum in July 2020. The position was created following the reopening of the reimagined Asian Art Museum as part of the institution’s vision of increasing its focus on acquiring and exhibiting works of art from the South Asian diaspora, particularly contemporary works.