SAAFF 10th anniversary

The Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The festival—held March 3-13—will have a virtual line-up of 102 films, 12 shorts programs, and two free programs, as well as four drive-in screenings and one special screening at Northwest Film Forum.

SAAFF showcases works by Pacific Northwest Asian American filmmakers, as well as film from across North America dealing with Asian American people, issues, and themes.

For more information, visit saaff2022.eventive.org/welcome.