PICTORIAL: Celebrating the year of the Tiger February 10, 2022 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment LNY celebration in Chinatown-International District, Little Saigon (on S. Jackson St.) (Photo by Rick Wong) Lion and dragon dances all over the community by different groups on different days. (Photo by Rick Wong) Games, firecrackers, lucky candy, and a tiger portrait donated by Ron Choy as a gift to friends during a LNY dinner at Joyale Seafood Restaurant. (Photo by Rick Wong) Games, firecrackers, lucky candy, and a tiger portrait donated by Ron Choy as a gift to friends during a LNY dinner at Joyale Seafood Restaurant. (Photo by Rick Wong) Photo by Rick Wong Games, firecrackers, lucky candy, and a tiger portrait donated by Ron Choy as a gift to friends during a LNY dinner at Joyale Seafood Restaurant. (Photo by Max Chan/Wing Luke Museum) Photo by Max Chan/Wing Luke Museum Wing Luke Museum (at the Chong Wah playground) (Photo by Max Chan/Wing Luke Museum) Photo by Max Chan/Wing Luke Museum Games, firecrackers, lucky candy, and a tiger portrait donated by Ron Choy as a gift to friends during a LNY dinner at Joyale Seafood Restaurant. (Photo by Rick Wong) Seattle Pinball Museum decorated its store with lanterns (Photo by Assunta Ng) Lion and dragon dances all over the community by different groups on different days. (Photo by Assunta Ng) Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Leave a Reply