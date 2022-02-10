Northwest Asian Weekly


You are here: Home / News / Community News / PICTORIAL: Celebrating the year of the Tiger

PICTORIAL: Celebrating the year of the Tiger

By Leave a Comment

LNY celebration in Chinatown-International District, Little Saigon (on S. Jackson St.) (Photo by Rick Wong)

Lion and dragon dances all over the community by different groups on different days. (Photo by Rick Wong)

Games, firecrackers, lucky candy, and a tiger portrait donated by Ron Choy as a gift to friends during a LNY dinner at Joyale Seafood Restaurant. (Photo by Rick Wong)

Games, firecrackers, lucky candy, and a tiger portrait donated by Ron Choy as a gift to friends during a LNY dinner at Joyale Seafood Restaurant. (Photo by Rick Wong)

Photo by Rick Wong

Games, firecrackers, lucky candy, and a tiger portrait donated by Ron Choy as a gift to friends during a LNY dinner at Joyale Seafood Restaurant. (Photo by Max Chan/Wing Luke Museum)

Photo by Max Chan/Wing Luke Museum

Wing Luke Museum (at the Chong Wah playground) (Photo by Max Chan/Wing Luke Museum)

Photo by Max Chan/Wing Luke Museum

Games, firecrackers, lucky candy, and a tiger portrait donated by Ron Choy as a gift to friends during a LNY dinner at Joyale Seafood Restaurant. (Photo by Rick Wong)

Seattle Pinball Museum decorated its store with lanterns (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Lion and dragon dances all over the community by different groups on different days. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.