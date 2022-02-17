Northwest Asian Weekly


Miss Chinatown USA pageant

Vanessa Lee (middle) with her parents, Tim and Kristin. (Photo from Tim Lee)

Vanessa Lee of Bellevue took the title of 1st Princess at the 2022 Thunder Valley Casino Resort Miss Chinatown USA Pageant on Feb. 12 in San Francisco.

Lee was also Miss Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Thunder Valley Miss Talent.

Crystal Lee was crowned 2022 Miss Chinatown USA.

The other winners include Miss San Francisco Chinatown, Kimberly Tom; 2nd Princess, Jamie Moy; 3rd Princess and Comcast Miss Community Service, Vanessa Guo; 4th Princess, Noel Yang; and Miss Congeniality, Kimberly Tom.

Held since 1958, the Miss Chinatown USA Pageant is the country’s longest running Chinese American pageant, taking place during the Lunar New Year.

