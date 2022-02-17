Man injured in CID shooting

Police are investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting in the Chinatown-International District (CID) on Feb. 10.

At 6:31 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began first aid. Seattle Fire Department medics responded shortly after and took over treatment of the 31-year-old man, eventually transporting him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers recovered ballistic evidence at the scene and detectives will continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.