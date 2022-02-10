Man injured by shrapnel from fired gun in CID

Detectives are investigating after a 31-year-old man was injured when another man fired a gun into the ground in the Chinatown-International District neighborhood on the night of Feb. 5.

The victim called the police at 10:15 p.m. for a report of a man who had fired a gun in the 1200 block of South Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they found the 31-year-old man with minor injuries to his leg. The man said he was walking down the street when he passed another man who pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the ground. The shrapnel from the fired bullet ricocheted into the victim’s leg causing the injury.

The victim said he fled the scene until he was a safe distance away to call the police. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The victim described the suspect as a Vietnamese man in his 30’s or 40’s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a cream-colored crosshatch pattern.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate any possible suspects. If you have any information in this case please call the tip line at 206-233-5000.