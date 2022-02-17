Man charged in baseball bat attack

Wantez J. Tulloss has been charged with first-degree assault for attacking a Chinese woman with a baseball bat on Jan. 31 in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows Shengnan Wang walking alone down a sidewalk at 225 Cedar Street just after 6 p.m. It was dark outside and her hood was up.

Charging documents state that Tulloss walked up behind her, bat in his left hand, and two bags in his right. He saw her and quickly put down the two bags he was carrying so he could use both hands to swing the bat. He then took a full body swing at her head with the baseball bat, striking her in the side of the head and knocking her to the ground.

Wang suffered skull fractures and has had to undergo significant surgery in the coming days.

The judge in the case set bail at $150,000 and Tulloss remains in King County Jail.

Tulloss had an outstanding Kirkland Municipal Court warrant at the time of the attack, and there have been 11 other warrants for Tulloss’ arrest since 2012. He has been convicted of nine misdemeanors and two felonies for robbery and breaking into private property.

If convicted, Tulloss could get sentenced up to 12 years in prison, as well as 36 months of community custody.