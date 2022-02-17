Friends of Mukai seeks to restore fruit barreling plant

The Friends of Mukai, a nonprofit group based on Vashon Island committed to the operation of the Mukai Farm & Garden, is launching a campaign to restore and bring new activity to its historic Fruit Barreling Plant—the facility used by the Mukai family to process and pack their strawberry harvest.

Interested parties are invited to obtain a Request for Information (RFI), by writing to info@mukaifarmandgarden.org.

The Fruit Barreling Plant includes 5,200 square feet of internal space, as well as a 1,530-square-foot covered veranda. Friends of Mukai seeks responses only from individuals/organizations who have relevant experience and financial means to assure a successful and sustainable tenancy. Responses to the RFI are due on April 15.

Mukai Farm & Garden is the last pre-World War II Japanese American farmstead still standing in the United States today.