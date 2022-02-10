Edmonds Lunar New Year

Over 600 people attended the City of Edmonds’ first-ever Lunar New Year Edmonds celebration on Jan. 29.

Participants were treated to a traditional lion dance performance and kung fu demonstration by Master David Leong and Northwest Kung Fu & Fitness.

Lunar New Year Edmonds grew out of a discussion among members of the Edmonds Diversity Commission about the importance of representation in city-recognized holiday celebrations.

“After organizing Unite Against Hate with local leaders in response to increased acts of violence against our Asian community, we saw a need for cultural connection and representation in our city’s celebrations and community events,” said Karin Butler, a local business owner and a member of the Lunar New Year Edmonds organizing committee.