Comcast celebrates the 2022 Lunar New Year

In celebration of Lunar New Year, Xfinity customers can access thousands of hours of Asian and Asian American entertainment in one curated destination via Xfinity On Demand and Flex, through Feb. 16.

For the second year in a row, Comcast has teamed up with Lisa Ling and Gold House, the nonprofit collective of Asian and Pacific Islander cultural leaders that invests in new opportunities and celebrates historic Asian achievements.

Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers can browse and navigate the experience with the voice remote by saying “Asian American” and “Lunar New Year” to access a wide variety of popular movies, music videos, and behind-the-scenes content.