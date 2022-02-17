Alaska Airlines Chinese New Year Parade in Bay Area

The 2022 Alaska Airlines Chinese New Year Parade will be held on Feb. 19, with over 100 parade floats participating.

The parade in San Francisco is one of the top 10 parades in the world, according to the International Festivals & Events Association. It’s one of the few remaining night illuminated parades in North America and the biggest parade celebrating the Lunar New Year outside of Asia.

The Alaska Airlines Chinese New Year Parade float has marching bands, a fighting lion and dragon dances, and more.