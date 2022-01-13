PICTORIAL: Photo memories from 2021 January 13, 2022 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Ping pong players enjoying a game in the snow (Photo by Assunta Ng) Someone set up a tent on Thanksgiving Day inside the pagoda at Hing Hay Park. (Photo by Assunta Ng) Dow Constantine and his crew came to Chinatown to film his re-election ad in October. (Photo by Assunta Ng) Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard and a panda promote recruitment at Hing Hay Park. (Photo by Assunta Ng) Rosa Melendez and Carmen Best visited Chinatown after Best finished writing her book, “Black in Blue.” (Photo by Assunta Ng) Vigil held for Asian Americans killed, including Donnie Chin, at Hing Hay Park in April. (Photo by Assunta Ng) State Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos spoke to protesters on May 1 at S. King St. (Photo by Assunta Ng) On March 25, 2021, organizers for AAPI Against Hate protested at Hing Hay Park (Photo by Assunta Ng) One of several rallies held by AAPI Against Hate in 2021. This was at Hing Hay Park on March 25. (Photo by Assunta Ng) Bruce Harrell visited Chinatown on March 11, 2021 to film before he announced his bid for mayor. (Photo by Assunta Ng) Bruce Harrell visited Chinatown on March 11, 2021 to film before he announced his bid for mayor. (Photo by Assunta Ng) Doug Baldwin introduced Bruce Harrell at a fundraising event at China Harbor Restaurant. (Photo by Assunta Ng) Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
