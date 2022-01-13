Peter Kwon becomes APAMO president

SeaTac City Councilmember Peter Kwon has been selected to lead Asian Pacific American Municipal Officials (APAMO) as its president for 2022.

Kwon is starting his seventh year on the SeaTac City Council and previously served as APAMO’s treasurer for the past five years.

Kwon stated he would like to “build a more sustainable, equitable, and accessible post-pandemic cultural sector” and that “it is the participation of our stakeholders that makes this possible.”

One of the National League of Cities’ five constituency groups, APAMO brings together Asian Pacific American municipal leaders to network and share best practices.