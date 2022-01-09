Michelle Kwan to be ambassador to Belize

President Joe Biden has nominated former Olympic figure skating star Michelle Kwan to serve as U.S. ambassador to Belize, the White House announced on Dec. 15.

Born to two Chinese immigrants from Hong Kong, the two-time Olympic medalist is also treasurer and a board member of Special Olympics International. Kwan, 41, joined Biden’s presidential campaign in 2019 as director of surrogates and worked in a similar capacity for former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Kwan has also previously worked in public diplomacy roles at the State Department and served on President Barack Obama’s Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition.