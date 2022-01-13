Jung on Vogue February cover

For the first time in its 130-year history, Jung Ho-yeon is the first East Asian to grace the cover as a solo feature for Vogue magazine.

The South Korean model received international recognition after the global success of the Netflix series, “Squid Game,” in which she played Kan Sae-byeok, aka player 067.

In 2019, Priyanka Chopra, who is of Indian descent, became the first South Asian to receive her own American Vogue cover.

In Jung’s feature, the model-turned-actress discusses her sudden rise to fame after amassing over 9 million social media followers.