KODA—a 17-story, 201-unit condominium in Seattle’s CID won the People’s Choice award from NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association.

The condo building was designed to engage with the neighborhood and usher a new era of modern contemporary living. The homes include floor-to-ceiling windows that accentuate unobstructed views, natural light, and a warm aesthetic.

Ground floor retail spaces will bring internationally-renowned restaurants in 2022.