APCC live event returning

Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC) announced that it will return to an in-person event for its 24th Annual Asia Pacific New Year Celebration, featuring China.

This is APCC’s largest annual event, and the first time it will host a live, in-person event since the start of the pandemic, to celebrate Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger.

Guests will see demonstrations from China, as well as Guam, Philippines, Fiji, Vietnam, Korea, Thailand, Samoa, Japan, and many other countries. Everyone who attends this day-long event will experience folk music and dances, exciting martial arts, delicious food, and many other wonderful cultural demonstrations. Attendees can visit many resource booths, cultural displays, food booths, and a variety of vendor tables. It is a FREE family-friendly event for all ages.

The day kicks off with the colorful Drum of All Nations during the Opening Ceremony. Then throughout the day, the audience will see Hawaiian dance from Halau Naniloa Mana’oakamai Okeala Akua, Korean drums from Morning Star, traditional dance from the Indonesian Cultural Association, the Pierce College Taiko Drum Corps, and much more.

The celebration will be held at the McGavick Conference Center in Lakewood on Feb. 19, 2022, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more details, visit the APCC website at www.APCC96.org.