Ladd & Lass (L&L) Brewing, co-founded by Jessie Quan and husband Nick Ladd, is getting ready for its grand opening on Jan. 1, 2022 in the University District. A soft opening is ongoing through Dec. 31.

ocated at 722 NE 45th Street, L&L said it seeks to become a vibrant gathering place for beer lovers and non-beer lovers alike.