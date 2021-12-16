White House relaunches AANHPI initiative

Asian American organizations are celebrating the Dec. 9 re-launch of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI) and the appointment of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai as its co-chair.

“As the first Asian American and woman of color to serve as U.S. Trade Representative, Katherine Tai has a record of breaking barriers and is uniquely qualified to co-lead the White House Initiative on AANHPIs,” said Thu Nguyen, executive director of OCA–Asian Pacific American Advocates. “We hope that she, along with WHIAANHPI Executive Director Krystal Ka’ai, will continue to push for the expanded collection and use of disaggregated data at the federal level.”

OCA–Asian Pacific American Advocates’ National President Linda Ng said, “The launch of the White House Initiative on AANHPIs is a much-needed step that ensures the federal government has a comprehensive strategy to combat anti-Asian bias, address health and economic disparities, and provide aid as AANHPI families recover from the pandemic.”