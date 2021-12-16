PICTORIAL: Congratulations, Mayor-elect Harrell! December 16, 2021 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Photos by Rick Wong Bruce Harrell told dinner guests, “I am inspired.” Bruce and Joanne Harrell dancing on stage to “We are family.” Former Gov. Gary Locke congratulates Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell. Tomio Moriguchi handed a bamboo plant gift to Joanne Harrell. Co-emcee James Wong and Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz on stage. The organizing committee donated the dinner proceeds to the Seattle Police Foundation. Joanne Harrell holding the dragon pearl and Bruce next to the dragon head. Guess who’s the boss? Asian community media presented plaques of Bruce Harrell’s stories in the North American Post, Northwest Asian Weekly, and Seattle Chinese Post. James Wong compliments 9-year-old April Zhong for performing the national anthem. Japanese American leadership team with Bruce Harrell. Bruce Harrell with present and former elected Asian officials. The organizing committee with Bruce Harrell and Adrian Diaz. The dragon, led by International Lion Dance team and Sifu Tony Au, entered Joyale’s dining room Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Leave a Reply