Lucy Koh confirmed to US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit

On Dec. 13, the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Lucy Koh to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 50-45 vote.

She will be the first Korean American woman to serve on a federal appeals court. Koh spent more than a decade as a district court judge in San Jose, California, where she has presided over many of Silicon Valley’s biggest cases.

Koh, 53, was previously nominated by President Barack Obama to the 9th Circuit in 2016 but was never confirmed by the Republican-majority Senate.

The 9th Circuit court hears appeals from Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.