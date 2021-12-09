Kristi Yamaguchi bobblehead

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released a limited-edition bobblehead on Dec. 9 of U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi.

The bobblehead celebrates the 30th anniversary of Yamaguchi becoming the first Asian American woman to win a gold medal, which she won at the 1992 Olympic games. It depicts a smiling Yamaguchi, wearing black pants and a black turtleneck sweater, with her skates slung over her shoulder.

The bobblehead was produced in conjunction with Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation, which sales of the bobbleheads benefit.

The foundation ensures children from low‑income families have access to high‑quality books and extensive family engagement support.