Detectives are investigating after a man was shot near Kobe Terrace park in the Chinatown-International District on the night of Dec. 3.

At 11:18 p.m., police responded to 6th Avenue South and South Washington Street for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach and immediately began first aid. The 38-year-old victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.