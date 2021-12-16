JACL 2022 Scholarship Program

The Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) 2022 National Scholarship and Awards Program is now underway. Guidelines, instructions, and applications are posted at jacl.org, and can be accessed by clicking the “Programs” tab on the menu bar.

The JACL annually offers approximately 30 college scholarships.

Freshman applications must be submitted directly by the applicant to National JACL through the online form no later than March 4, 2022, 11:59 p.m. Hawaiian Standard Time (HST).

Applications for the non-freshman scholarship categories (undergraduate, graduate, law, creative/performing arts, and financial aid) are also to be sent no later than April 1, 2022, 11:59 p.m. Hawaiian Standard Time (HST).

Applicants must be a youth/student or individual member of the JACL; a couple/family membership held by a parent does NOT meet this requirement.

Applicants must be enrolled in school in Fall 2022 in order to be eligible for a scholarship. If a student has received two National scholarship awards previously, they are no longer eligible to apply.

For more information, contact Matthew Weisbly at scholarships@jacl.org.