Chin elected to Figure Skating Hall of Fame

Two-time world bronze medalist Tiffany Chin has been elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

The induction will take place on Jan. 9 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, which serve as the trials for the Beijing Olympics.

“Tiffany Chin’s contributions to the sport are many. As the first Asian American ladies U.S. champion, she inspired a new generation of skaters who continue in her footsteps,” said Larry Mondschein, chairperson of the nominating committee.

Chin became an Olympian along with being the 1985 U.S. champion, which was the first victory by a non-white athlete at the senior level. She was 15 years old when selected to the first of three world championship teams, and at age 16, she finished fourth at the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics.

Chin battled growth-related injuries and was forced to take time off the ice, and she turned professional at age 19.