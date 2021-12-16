AP names Tripathi, Liu as Entertainers of the Year

Two AAPI actors are among The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year.

Simu Liu smashed through the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s comfort zone as its first Asian-led superhero stand-alone in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” His was a career-making turn as Shang-Chi, who combines Spider-Man’s aw-shucks sweetness with lethal fists.

The path Anupam Tripathi took was far slower. For more than a decade, the Indian actor who relocated to South Korea more than a decade ago, spent countless hours singing in humble theaters and taking on minor film gigs. Then came “Squid Game,” which led to sudden, massive popularity.