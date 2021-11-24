Teresita Batayola retiring

On Nov. 17, ICHS President and CEO Teresita Batayola announced her intention to retire in December 2022.

Batayola has served at ICHS since 2004 and oversaw its growth from two neighborhood clinics to a regional health care network of 11 service sites.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she guided ICHS through the establishment of drive-through testing sites, implementation of telehealth, and advocated for vaccine equity and vaccinating diverse communities through its clinics, schools, and public sites while addressing vaccine hesitancy.

Batayola said, “It is time to prepare to hand over the baton.”

“We are immensely proud and grateful to Teresita for her tireless work,” said ICHS Board President Gildas Cheung.