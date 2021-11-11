Reparations webinar

Puget Sound Advocates for Retirement Action will host a webinar on reparations on Nov. 19. The webinar will be presented by Dr. Ron Daniels, the founder and president of the Institute of the Black World 21st Century (IBW), and co-facilitated by Larry Gossett and Alice Ito.

Gossett is an iconic civil and human rights leader, and a former King County Councilmember, and Ito is the Senior Advisor on Racial Equity at the Seattle Foundation.

Co-sponsors of the webinar include Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance Seattle, LELO, WA Faith Action Network, and United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 21.

Under Dr. Daniels leadership, the IBW has developed a 10 Point Reparations Program.

NAARC also supports HR-40, the Congressional legislation that would establish a national commission to study reparations proposals for African Americans.

To register for this event, contact organizer@psara.org.