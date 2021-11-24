Nguyen recognized as one of nation’s best housekeepers

Yen Nguyen, a housekeeper at Motif Seattle, received a $500 cash prize earlier this month as part of the 2021 Cintas S.H.I.N.E. (Star Housekeepers In a New Era) Award.

Nguyen began at Motif Seattle as a Housekeeping Room Attendant, was promoted to Housekeeping Supervisor soon after, and is now Assistant Housekeeping Manager.

She was Colleague of the Year in 2019 and when the hotel reopened in 2021, Yen was instrumental in adhering to Hyatt’s Global Care and Cleanliness Commitment and Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation standards.