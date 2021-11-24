Newcastle City Council race headed for recount—Irigon trails by 7 votes

By Ruth Bayang

Northwest Asian Weekly

One of two tight races involving AAPI candidates is headed for a recount.

As of press time, only seven votes separates Newcastle City Council Position No. 6 candidates Frank Irigon from Paul Charbonneau—Charbonneau has the lead.

King County Elections (KCE) Communications Officer Halei Watkins told the Northwest Asian Weekly, “As of right now, we have the Newcastle race as within mandatory hand recount range.”

The thresholds for what triggers a mandatory recount and what kind are:

Machine: A difference of less than 2,000 votes AND also less than ½ of 1% of the total number of votes for both candidates.

Hand: A difference of less than 150 votes AND also less than ¼ of 1% of the total number of votes for both candidates.

In this case, it will be a hand recount which “will take several days,” according to Watkins.

In another tight race, KCE said it will certify Hoang Tran as the winner in the Federal Way City Council Position No. 4 race.

“Often, we see that percentage piece of the requirement knock races out of recount range—as is the case for…Tran/Daniel Miller,” Watking said. “That race currently sits at a difference of 0.52%, putting it just over the threshold.”

Ruth can be reached at editor@nwasianweekly.com.