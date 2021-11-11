Celebrating U.S.-India partnerships

A special program called “New Horizon” was held at the GIX Center in Bellevue on Nov. 8 to highlight the partnership between the United States and India.

Speakers included Rep. Adam Smith, Consul General of India, Ambassador T.V. Nagendra Prasad, author Vasudha Sharma, Miss World America 2021 Shree Saini, Sens. Mankra Dhingra and Mona Das, and Diane Adachi. Close to 40 people attended.

The event was organized by WASITRAC Washington State and India Trade Relations Action Committee and Debadutta Dash.

Saini was honored for overcoming life-threatening heart failures to succeed, and Priya Komarlingam, the CEO of CueMed, a start-up in the health care sector, was honored for the innovative product and service for preventing heart failures.