Five Asian Americans were elected to the New York City Council on Nov. 2, the most the council has ever had. In addition to Sandra Ung, the daughter of Cambodian refugees, this historic group includes the first Korean Americans (Julie Won and Linda Lee) and the first South Asian Americans (Shahana Hanif and Shekar Krishnan) elected to the council.

Only two Asians had previously served on the 51-member City Council.

None of the candidates have run for office before.