SAM elects new chair

The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) announced on Sept. 29 that Dr. Constance W. Rice has been elected chair of the museum’s board of trustees—the first person of color in that role. Rice has served on the museum’s board since 1995.

“It’s an honor to step into this leadership position on the museum’s board, after so many meaningful years of serving and making connections,” she said.

Rice received her master’s in public administration and a Ph.D. in higher education administration.

She is a Regent at the University of Washington, as well as City of Seattle Commissioner for the Early Learning and Education Levy funds.

Rice is married to Norman B. Rice, former Seattle mayor.