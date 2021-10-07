New light rail stations

The Northgate Link Extension opened on Oct. 2 with new stations in Northgate, the University District, and Roosevelt.

The U-District station features a sign that says “welcome” in Chinese and other languages. It is a 20 minute ride from the Chinatown station.

Both U-District and Roosevelt stations are underground. The Northgate station is elevated and will act as a transit hub with frequent bus connections, a park-and-ride, and a bicycle and pedestrian bridge to North Seattle College.