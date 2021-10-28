LETTER: Seattle Asian community denounces Lorena Gonzales’ racist ads against Bruce Harrell

Oct. 24, 2021

Dear Sir or Madam,

Political campaigns provide the public an opportunity to better understand and evaluate candidates running for office. They are a necessary part of our democracy. Unfortunately, in Seattle’s mayoral race, City Council President Lorena Gonzalez and her paid consultants have resorted to racist fear mongering tactics. A new ad linking Bruce Harrell to the trauma of a victim of sexual assault is designed to invoke racial bias and stereotypes that persist against Black men in America. It is wrong. It is dangerous and it must stop.

Council President Gonzalez, Seattle deserves better from you.

Unfortunately, we as members of the Chinese American community of Seattle experienced similar race-based fear mongering from Gonzalez’s consultant in 2017 when she worked for then mayoral candidate Cary Moon. Moon advocated at the time for imposing a “foreign buyers tax” on housing purchases in Seattle. Such a policy was a thinly veiled xenophobic and discriminatory attack on false stereotypes of Asians and Chinese people in our community. At the time, Moon suggested rising home prices in nearby Vancouver could be attributed to Chinese buyers and that Seattle could be their next target.

As a community, we voiced our strong objection to these assertions in 2017. Today, with the same consultant using similar race baiting tactics against Bruce Harrell, we feel compelled to speak up again and denounce Lorena Gonzalez and urge her to immediately pull the ads off the air.

We stand with Bruce Harrell and the Black community of Seattle.

The people listed are the ones who support the above letter and ask for the immediate removal of Lorena’s racist ads.

An additional 130+ names from Chinese elders living in the Chinatown International District.